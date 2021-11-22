Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dynex Capital, Inc. and its Subsidiaries and Affiliates, is a mortgage and consumer finance company which uses its loan production operations to create investments for its portfolio. Currently, the Company’s primary production operations include the origination of mortgage loans secured by multi-family properties and the origination of loans secured by manufactured homes. The Company has recently expanded its production activities to include commercial real estate loans and may expand into other financial products in the future. “

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE DX opened at $17.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.56 million, a PE ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.25. Dynex Capital has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $20.51.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 215.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Dynex Capital will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.93%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.05%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 234.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,726,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,782,000 after buying an additional 3,313,061 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,225,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,744,000 after buying an additional 341,472 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,509,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,174,000 after buying an additional 61,514 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 614,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,626,000 after purchasing an additional 173,299 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 557,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,630,000 after purchasing an additional 56,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.39% of the company’s stock.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynex Capital (DX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.