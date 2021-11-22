EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Price Target Raised to $220.00

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $175.00 to $220.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EGP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI restated a hold rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $180.40.

Shares of EastGroup Properties stock opened at $205.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $183.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.78. EastGroup Properties has a fifty-two week low of $130.93 and a fifty-two week high of $206.88.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $104.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.40 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 31.12%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.88%.

In other news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.38, for a total value of $333,222.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,710,365.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total transaction of $660,817.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGP. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 164.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

