Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 83,200 shares, a growth of 15.9% from the October 14th total of 71,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.

NYSE:ETX opened at $22.01 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.28. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a 12-month low of $21.45 and a 12-month high of $25.75.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0709 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETX. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 309,714 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,210,000 after purchasing an additional 27,382 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,628,000 after acquiring an additional 22,742 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 178,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 26,958 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust in the third quarter worth $3,378,000. Finally, Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 3.3% in the third quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 135,420 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

