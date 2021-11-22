Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 83,200 shares, a growth of 15.9% from the October 14th total of 71,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.
NYSE:ETX opened at $22.01 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.28. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a 12-month low of $21.45 and a 12-month high of $25.75.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0709 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%.
About Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust
Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.
