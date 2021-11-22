Edgeware Market Capitalization Hits $104.63 Million (EDG)

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. In the last week, Edgeware has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. Edgeware has a market capitalization of $104.63 million and approximately $3.22 million worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Edgeware coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0178 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Edgeware alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00047548 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.54 or 0.00228399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00006963 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.76 or 0.00088127 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00011710 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Edgeware

EDG is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,543,129,064 coins and its circulating supply is 5,888,670,980 coins. The official message board for Edgeware is commonwealth.im/edgeware . Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Edgeware’s official website is edgewa.re

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeware Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeware should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgeware using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Edgeware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edgeware and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.