Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Edison International were worth $3,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 263.2% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EIX. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet raised Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

EIX opened at $64.90 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.65. Edison International has a 52 week low of $53.92 and a 52 week high of $65.74.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 11.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.84%.

In other news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $197,036.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

