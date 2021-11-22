EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.78.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on EDP Renováveis in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.86 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup cut EDP Renováveis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Exane BNP Paribas cut EDP Renováveis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €23.70 ($26.93) target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut EDP Renováveis from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of EDRVF remained flat at $$25.40 during trading hours on Wednesday. EDP Renováveis has a fifty-two week low of $19.43 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.62 and its 200-day moving average is $24.35.

EDP Renovaveis SA operates as a renewable energy company, which engages in the development, construction, and operation of wind farms and solar plants. The firm generates energy from renewable sources in several locations. It operates through the following geographical business segments: Europe, North America, and Brazil.

