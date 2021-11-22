Edward J. Rapp Purchases 100,000 Shares of Xos Inc (NASDAQ:XOS) Stock

Xos Inc (NASDAQ:XOS) Director Edward J. Rapp bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.27 per share, for a total transaction of $427,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ XOS traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,277,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,972. Xos Inc has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.12.

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xos Inc will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on XOS shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on XOS from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded XOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on XOS in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on XOS in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in XOS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in XOS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in XOS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in XOS during the 3rd quarter valued at $991,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in XOS during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

About XOS

Xos Inc is an electric mobility company. It designs and develops fully electric battery mobility systems specifically for commercial fleets. Xos Inc, formerly known as NextGen Acquisition Corporation, is based in LOS ANGELES.

