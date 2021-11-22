eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,674 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of eHealth worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in eHealth by 4.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,222,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,611,000 after acquiring an additional 170,520 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP grew its holdings in eHealth by 2.4% during the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,873,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,475,000 after acquiring an additional 43,680 shares during the period. Palo Alto Investors LP grew its holdings in eHealth by 8.3% during the second quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 1,145,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,919,000 after acquiring an additional 87,500 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of eHealth by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,130,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,023,000 after purchasing an additional 60,670 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of eHealth by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,058,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,814,000 after purchasing an additional 163,230 shares during the period. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get eHealth alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EHTH opened at $24.34 on Monday. eHealth, Inc. has a one year low of $24.29 and a one year high of $93.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.69.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.69). eHealth had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $63.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that eHealth, Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EHTH shares. Truist decreased their price target on eHealth from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum lowered eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on eHealth from $62.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered eHealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

In related news, CRO Timothy C. Hannan sold 4,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $122,879.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf acquired 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.97 per share, for a total transaction of $719,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $962,835 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH).

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.