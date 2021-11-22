Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electromed, Inc. manufactures, markets and sells products that provide airway clearance therapy to patients with compromised pulmonary function. The Company is the designer, manufacturer and worldwide provider of the SmartVest® Airway Clearance System and related products. The patented system uses High Frequency Chest Wall Oscillation (HFCWO), an alternative to Chest Physiotherapy (CPT), to deliver airway clearance treatment. The Company manufactures its products for use by chronically-ill patients who face health risks due to pneumonia and mucus accumulation in the lungs, particularly patients with cystic fibrosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), bronchiectasis, and neuro-muscular disorders. The purpose of its primary product, the SmartVest System, is to loosen, mobilize, and release respiratory secretions from the lungs. The Company’s products are primarily used in the home health care market and in hospitals. Electromed, Inc. is headquartered in New Prague, Minnesota. “

Separately, Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Electromed in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD opened at $11.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $101.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64. Electromed has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $13.85.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.00 million. Electromed had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 6.00%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Electromed will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Electromed by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 421,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after acquiring an additional 58,310 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Electromed by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 4,583 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Electromed by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 169,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 19,536 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electromed during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,231,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in shares of Electromed by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 105,968 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 10,650 shares during the period. 40.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electromed, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. The firm’s products include SmartVest SQL System and SmartVest Connect. It focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers.

