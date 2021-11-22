ElringKlinger AG (ETR:ZIL2) Receives €13.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of ElringKlinger AG (ETR:ZIL2) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Sell” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €13.80 ($15.68).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZIL2. Warburg Research set a €13.00 ($14.77) price objective on ElringKlinger in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €28.00 ($31.82) price objective on ElringKlinger in a report on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.90 ($15.80) price objective on ElringKlinger in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($11.36) price objective on ElringKlinger in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.50 ($7.39) price objective on ElringKlinger in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get ElringKlinger alerts:

ElringKlinger stock opened at €12.31 ($13.99) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €12.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of €13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.46. ElringKlinger has a one year low of €10.46 ($11.89) and a one year high of €18.18 ($20.66). The stock has a market cap of $779.96 million and a PE ratio of 17.69.

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

See Also: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for ElringKlinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ElringKlinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.