ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:EGKLF) Short Interest Update

ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:EGKLF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 95,600 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the October 14th total of 77,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

EGKLF opened at $13.82 on Monday. ElringKlinger has a fifty-two week low of $13.82 and a fifty-two week high of $14.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.80.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ElringKlinger in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

ElringKlinger AG provides lightweight solutions, electromobility, sealing and shielding technology, tool technology and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment develops, manufactures, and sells products and assemblies destined for the automobile industry.

