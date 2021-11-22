Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Short Interest Down 16.0% in October

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,550,000 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the October 14th total of 6,610,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 234.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 110.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Shares of EMR stock traded up $1.74 on Monday, hitting $95.08. 52,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,647,324. The firm has a market cap of $56.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.52. Emerson Electric has a 52 week low of $74.50 and a 52 week high of $105.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

Several research firms recently commented on EMR. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.80.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.