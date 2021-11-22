Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Director Buys $117,720.00 in Stock

Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Director Michael J. Mcsally acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.24 per share, with a total value of $117,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Employers stock traded up $1.17 on Monday, reaching $39.67. 104,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,018. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.04. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.19 and a fifty-two week high of $43.82.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $168.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.92 million. Employers had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 18.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.52%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Employers by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 484,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,719,000 after buying an additional 7,675 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Employers in the second quarter valued at about $338,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Employers by 4.1% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Employers by 8.4% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 118,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,078,000 after purchasing an additional 9,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Employers in the second quarter valued at about $758,000. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Employers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

