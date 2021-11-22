Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) will post $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Encompass Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.09. Encompass Health reported earnings of $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Encompass Health will report full year earnings of $4.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $4.43. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $4.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Encompass Health.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EHC. Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 1.5% during the second quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Encompass Health by 1.5% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in Encompass Health by 4.2% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 61,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EHC traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.08. The stock had a trading volume of 8,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,238. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.96. Encompass Health has a 12 month low of $60.85 and a 12 month high of $89.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

