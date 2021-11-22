Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Holdings Cut by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 3,691.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Encore Wire in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Encore Wire in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Encore Wire in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Encore Wire in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Encore Wire stock opened at $144.70 on Monday. Encore Wire Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.36 and a fifty-two week high of $148.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.93. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.19.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $8.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $5.59. Encore Wire had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 42.52%. The firm had revenue of $716.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.39%.

WIRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Encore Wire from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 30th.

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

