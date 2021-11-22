Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY) in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ENJY. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Enjoy Technology from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Enjoy Technology in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a hold rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Enjoy Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ ENJY opened at $7.40 on Thursday. Enjoy Technology has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $13.11.

Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.28). Equities research analysts expect that Enjoy Technology will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enjoy Technology Company Profile

Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive merger agreement with Enjoy Technology Inc

