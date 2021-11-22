Enochian Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENOB) Shares Gap Down to $11.07

Shares of Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.07, but opened at $10.62. Enochian Biosciences shares last traded at $10.60, with a volume of 29 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 12.76 and a current ratio of 12.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.35.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENOB. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Enochian Biosciences by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Enochian Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Enochian Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Enochian Biosciences by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 7,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Enochian Biosciences by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter. 5.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enochian Biosciences, Inc is a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genetically modified cellular and immune-therapy technologies used for the treatment of infectious diseases and cancer. Its pipeline consists of ENOB-HV-01, ENOB- HV-11, ENOB-HV-12, ENOB-DB-01, ENOB-DC-01, ENOB-DC-11, and ENOB-DC-21.

