EnQuest’s (ENQ) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of EnQuest (LON:ENQ) in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 39 ($0.51) price target on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of EnQuest from GBX 26 ($0.34) to GBX 35 ($0.46) and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get EnQuest alerts:

Shares of ENQ opened at GBX 18.58 ($0.24) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £350.40 million and a P/E ratio of -1.98. EnQuest has a 12-month low of GBX 10.68 ($0.14) and a 12-month high of GBX 27.40 ($0.36). The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,410.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 23.35 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 33.76.

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas development and production company, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, Alba, Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, Alma/Galia, and the Dons area.

Featured Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for EnQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.