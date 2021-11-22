Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Acquired by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in Entergy by 182.3% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Entergy in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $105.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $85.78 and a 1-year high of $115.01.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.05). Entergy had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 11.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.27%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Entergy from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.86.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

