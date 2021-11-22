Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 622 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ETR. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Entergy by 2.5% during the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 4.0% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 35,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,523,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ETR stock opened at $105.95 on Monday. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $85.78 and a 12-month high of $115.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.66.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.05). Entergy had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 11.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $1.01 dividend. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.27%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ETR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Entergy from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.86.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

