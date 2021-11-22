EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) CFO Sells $670,000.00 in Stock

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total value of $670,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE EPAM traded down $49.68 on Monday, hitting $614.16. 351,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,923. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $633.50 and a 200-day moving average of $573.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $311.82 and a 52 week high of $725.40. The stock has a market cap of $34.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.40.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $988.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.12 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EPAM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $609.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the second quarter worth $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 38.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 27.4% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

