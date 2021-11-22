EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) CFO Sells $670,000.00 in Stock

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total value of $670,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NYSE EPAM traded down $49.68 on Monday, hitting $614.16. 351,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,923. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $633.50 and a 200-day moving average of $573.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $311.82 and a 52 week high of $725.40. The stock has a market cap of $34.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.40.
EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $988.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.12 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the second quarter worth $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 38.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 27.4% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.
About EPAM Systems
EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.
