ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Short Interest Down 17.8% in October

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 126,800 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the October 14th total of 154,200 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

ePlus stock traded up $2.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $117.91. The stock had a trading volume of 825 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,064. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.83. ePlus has a 12 month low of $79.14 and a 12 month high of $139.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Get ePlus alerts:

ePlus’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Friday, November 26th. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, November 26th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, November 26th.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.80. ePlus had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 15.99%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ePlus will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ePlus news, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 6,250 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.15, for a total value of $644,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John E. Callies sold 400 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total value of $47,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,650 shares of company stock valued at $1,433,154. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 157.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,516 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 19,883 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 158,925 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,618 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,703,000 after acquiring an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 253.1% during the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 55,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,725,000 after acquiring an additional 39,992 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLUS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Sidoti raised shares of ePlus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.