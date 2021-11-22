Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC Purchases New Shares in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 300 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the second quarter valued at about $633,429,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 57.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 261,804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $173,969,000 after acquiring an additional 95,537 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy during the second quarter worth about $41,155,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 29,030.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,647,000 after buying an additional 24,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 710,099 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $471,860,000 after buying an additional 23,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.26% of the company’s stock.

MSTR stock opened at $718.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.27 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $214.37 and a 12 month high of $1,315.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $699.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $636.26.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $127.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.48 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 87.25% and a positive return on equity of 15.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.08, for a total value of $8,070,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $861.55, for a total transaction of $1,292,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,986,375. 25.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSTR. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $871.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $566.88.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

