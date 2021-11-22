Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for America’s Car-Mart, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRMT)

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for America’s Car-Mart in a research report issued on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.82 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.09. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for America’s Car-Mart’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.18 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.14 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $4.26 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CRMT. TheStreet cut shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of America’s Car-Mart stock opened at $111.38 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.75. America’s Car-Mart has a 52 week low of $100.61 and a 52 week high of $177.45. The company has a market capitalization of $728.09 million, a PE ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.13. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 28.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners grew its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joshua G. Welch acquired 2,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $124.75 per share, for a total transaction of $316,740.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

