Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Bought by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 348,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 57,246 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.19% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $25,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ELS. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter worth about $26,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 164.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ELS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.13.

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $84.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 59.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.82. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.97 and a 52 week high of $88.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $332.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.09 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 21.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.11%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

