Erasca Inc (NASDAQ:ERAS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Erasca Inc (NASDAQ:ERAS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,550,000 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the October 14th total of 3,680,000 shares. Currently, 6.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 377,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.1 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ERAS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Erasca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Erasca in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Erasca in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Erasca in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Erasca in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Shares of ERAS traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.97. 7,196 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,018. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.51. Erasca has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $24.47.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.05. As a group, analysts predict that Erasca will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERAS. Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in shares of Erasca during the third quarter valued at about $67,315,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Erasca during the third quarter worth about $53,624,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Erasca during the third quarter worth about $25,651,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in Erasca during the third quarter worth about $16,693,000. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Erasca during the third quarter worth about $14,854,000. 8.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Erasca Company Profile

Erasca Inc is a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. Erasca Inc is based in SAN DIEGO.

