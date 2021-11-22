ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) Position Cut by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) by 22.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,547 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MJ. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 20,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 15,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 17.2% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 16.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 66.1% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period.

Get ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:MJ opened at $13.14 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.51. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $34.58.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.