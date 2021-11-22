ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) by 22.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,547 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MJ. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 160.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 651,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,911,000 after purchasing an additional 400,662 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 12,884 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the first quarter worth about $149,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the first quarter worth about $397,000.

NYSEARCA:MJ opened at $13.14 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.51. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $34.58.

