Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 106,600 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the October 14th total of 130,000 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 34,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Shares of Euro Tech stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.56. 35,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,036. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.55. Euro Tech has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $5.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Euro Tech in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Euro Tech in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Euro Tech by 88.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 82,973 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Euro Tech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euro Tech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 6.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Euro Tech Holdings Co Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of water treatment equipment. It operates through the Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering business segments. The Trading and Manufacturing segment offers laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits, and power generation equipment.

