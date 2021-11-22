Evanson Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,065 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $690,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 739.6% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 90,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 79,489 shares during the period. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth $725,000. Applied Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 77,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 13,723 shares in the last quarter.

DFAE stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.64. 2,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,871. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.40. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $25.36 and a 52-week high of $30.62.

