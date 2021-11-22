Evanson Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,511 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.9% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 53,598 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 6.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,272 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $9,096,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.4% during the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 4,864 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 8.0% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 5.9% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 15,120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UNP traded up $3.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $244.55. 22,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,856,172. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $222.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.63. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $193.14 and a 52-week high of $244.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.75.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.