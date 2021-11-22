Evanson Asset Management LLC Has $44.92 Million Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 954,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for 4.6% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $44,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,211,000. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $1,649,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $305,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,447,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $231,000.

Shares of DFUS stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,697. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.40. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $45.75 and a 52 week high of $51.67.

