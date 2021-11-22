Evanson Asset Management LLC Has $5.14 Million Holdings in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Tilray makes up approximately 0.5% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Evanson Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Tilray worth $5,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Tilray by 740.7% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tilray in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Firestone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Tilray by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Tilray by 2,868.9% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Tilray during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Tilray alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TLRY. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Tilray from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on Tilray in a research note on Thursday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Tilray from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $11.80 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Tilray from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Tilray from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.32.

NASDAQ TLRY traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.59. 338,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,439,660. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Tilray Inc has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $67.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.04.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 83.14%. The business had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tilray Inc will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Further Reading: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.