Evanson Asset Management LLC Sells 154 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Evanson Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3,401.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 842,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,365,000 after buying an additional 818,514 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,718,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,648,000 after purchasing an additional 341,716 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,258,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,976,000 after buying an additional 304,151 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,678,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,062,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,898,000 after purchasing an additional 210,305 shares in the last quarter.

IVW traded up $0.71 on Monday, hitting $84.66. 47,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,027,292. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $59.97 and a 12 month high of $84.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.31 and its 200-day moving average is $74.81.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

