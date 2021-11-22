Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Price Target Lowered to $85.00 at Morgan Stanley

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its price objective dropped by Morgan Stanley from $86.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.36% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho upgraded Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.29.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

ES opened at $83.86 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.44 and a 200 day moving average of $85.01. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $76.64 and a 52-week high of $92.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.36.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,128,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,300,123,000 after acquiring an additional 187,080 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,463,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,685,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813,678 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,835,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,671,819,000 after purchasing an additional 743,082 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,931,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $636,420,000 after purchasing an additional 472,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 54.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,791,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $555,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391,610 shares during the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.