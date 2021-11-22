Everyman Media Group (LON:EMAN) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Everyman Media Group (LON:EMAN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 245 ($3.20) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 65.54% from the company’s current price.

EMAN opened at GBX 148 ($1.93) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 131.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.06, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £134.92 million and a P/E ratio of -8.27. Everyman Media Group has a one year low of GBX 94.80 ($1.24) and a one year high of GBX 161 ($2.10).

In related news, insider Alex Scrimgeour purchased 44,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 130 ($1.70) per share, with a total value of £57,448.30 ($75,056.57).

Everyman Media Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages cinemas in the United Kingdom. As of April 6, 2020, it operated 33 venues with 110 screens under the Everyman brand. The company was formerly known as Finlaw Two Plc and changed its name to Everyman Media Group Plc in October 2013.

