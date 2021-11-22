Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 185,800 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the October 14th total of 156,200 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 171,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Evolving Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVOL traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $2.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,023. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.27. The company has a market cap of $29.54 million, a P/E ratio of 40.67 and a beta of 1.28. Evolving Systems has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $5.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Evolving Systems by 443.7% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 54,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 44,543 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Evolving Systems by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Evolving Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Evolving Systems by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 150,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 62,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Evolving Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

Evolving Systems Company Profile

Evolving Systems, Inc engages in the provision of real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable markets. It offers mobile activation, provisioning, and number management. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

