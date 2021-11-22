Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 101,700 shares, a growth of 33.8% from the October 14th total of 76,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 254.3 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC increased their target price on Exchange Income from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities raised their price target on Exchange Income from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exchange Income currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

OTCMKTS EIFZF opened at $36.29 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.60. Exchange Income has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $37.72.

Exchange Income Corp. is a diversified, acquisition-oriented company, which focuses on opportunities in the manufacturing and aviation business. It operates through Aerospace and Aviation and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace and Aviation segment provides scheduled airline and charter service and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.