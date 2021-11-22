Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $132.27

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $132.27 and last traded at $130.72, with a volume of 6093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.79.

Several research firms have recently commented on EXPD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.13.

The company has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.74.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.32. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 38.56%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.16%.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 7,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.69, for a total value of $993,505.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert R. Wright sold 3,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total value of $434,545.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,838 shares of company stock valued at $2,539,440. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 11.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,303,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,697,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235,058 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter worth approximately $175,245,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 92.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,961,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $211,208,000 after purchasing an additional 940,412 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 50.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,450,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $299,379,000 after purchasing an additional 818,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1,002.8% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 535,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,127,000 after purchasing an additional 486,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

