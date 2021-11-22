Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Hits New 12-Month High at $13.60

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.60 and last traded at $13.55, with a volume of 2969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.45.

EXTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 1.94.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.94 million. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 118.57%. Extreme Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Extreme Networks news, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $331,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $253,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock worth $703,750 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXTR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 237.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,910,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,181 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Extreme Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,187,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 8,051.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 794,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,871,000 after purchasing an additional 785,174 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,340,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,395,000 after purchasing an additional 784,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 162.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 871,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,731,000 after purchasing an additional 539,642 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

