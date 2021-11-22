Family Legacy Inc. Boosts Stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Family Legacy Inc. raised its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,945 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF makes up about 1.6% of Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $3,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $52,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 28.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $116,000.

Shares of ANGL stock opened at $33.01 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $31.08 and a one year high of $33.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.81.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.104 per share. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%.

