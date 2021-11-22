Family Legacy Inc. Buys 740 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Family Legacy Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises about 2.0% of Family Legacy Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 42.9% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 25.4% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 18.4% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $88.71 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $88.21 and a 1 year high of $93.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.83.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

