Family Legacy Inc. Has $924,000 Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Family Legacy Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,502,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,208,741,000 after purchasing an additional 48,633 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,503,856 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,562,591,000 after purchasing an additional 14,767 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,129,836 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,673,203,000 after purchasing an additional 91,111 shares during the last quarter. Altarock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 31.9% in the second quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,256,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $813,114,000 after purchasing an additional 303,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,146,932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $742,398,000 after purchasing an additional 33,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

TDG stock opened at $631.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a PE ratio of 76.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $639.10 and its 200-day moving average is $633.96. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $517.37 and a 1 year high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The aerospace company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.55. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.24, for a total value of $6,994,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jane M. Cronin acquired 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $634.27 per share, with a total value of $190,281.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,000 shares of company stock worth $20,641,065 in the last 90 days. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TDG shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $696.41.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

