Family Legacy Inc. Increases Stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Family Legacy Inc. lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,280 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the quarter. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RIO. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 162.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 525 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 530.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 574 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 585 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 8.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RIO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Erste Group lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.60.

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $60.71 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.35. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $59.58 and a 1 year high of $95.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

