Family Legacy Inc. Raises Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Family Legacy Inc. grew its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,269 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BA. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $224.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.15.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $214.13 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $191.85 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $218.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.02.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

