FansTime (FTI) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $364,134.00

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. FansTime has a market capitalization of $929,674.03 and $364,134.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FansTime coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, FansTime has traded 21% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FansTime alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001257 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00047173 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.19 or 0.00227967 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00006926 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.72 or 0.00088427 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About FansTime

FansTime (CRYPTO:FTI) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 coins. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here . FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

FansTime Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FansTime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FansTime using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FansTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FansTime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.