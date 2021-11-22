Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Short Interest Update

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 112,500 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the October 14th total of 131,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 662,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

FANUY has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC downgraded Fanuc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fanuc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Get Fanuc alerts:

FANUY opened at $20.42 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.32 and its 200-day moving average is $22.62. The stock has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. Fanuc has a twelve month low of $19.42 and a twelve month high of $28.50.

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Fanuc had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fanuc will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fanuc

FANUC Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of computer numerical control (CNC) systems, lasers, robot systems, robomachines, roboshot, robocut and nano robots. It operates through the following divisions: Factory Automation (FA), Robot, and Robomachine. The FA division manufactures CNC systems, CNC servo motors, and lasers.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Fanuc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanuc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.