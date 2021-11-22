Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Guggenheim

Stock analysts at Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Farfetch from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Farfetch from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. China Renaissance Securities downgraded Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Farfetch from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Farfetch from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Farfetch presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.38.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Shares of NYSE FTCH traded down $5.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.61. The stock had a trading volume of 18,664,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,816,039. Farfetch has a one year low of $33.44 and a one year high of $73.87. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 3.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.56.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $582.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. Farfetch’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Farfetch will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Farfetch during the third quarter valued at $432,446,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Farfetch by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,757,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,687,000 after purchasing an additional 9,264,782 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Farfetch by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 18,866,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185,556 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Farfetch by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,697,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Farfetch during the 3rd quarter worth about $119,809,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.