Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.30 Million

Equities analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) will announce sales of $22.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $21.90 million to $22.70 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp reported sales of $21.75 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will report full year sales of $84.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $84.10 million to $85.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $91.15 million, with estimates ranging from $90.70 million to $91.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Farmers & Merchants Bancorp.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 9.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMAO opened at $26.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.06 and a fifty-two week high of $27.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.92. The company has a market cap of $340.24 million, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 35.82%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMAO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 162.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $323,000. 18.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and financial services. It includes commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. The firm also offers checking account services, and savings and time deposit services.

