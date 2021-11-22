FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.11% of FARO Technologies worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 259.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,368 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 6,761 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,880 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,086 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 1,246.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,346 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,316 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,024,000 after buying an additional 45,714 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Get FARO Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FARO opened at $76.03 on Monday. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.29 and a 52 week high of $97.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.92.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). FARO Technologies had a net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $79.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FARO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.67.

FARO Technologies Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.